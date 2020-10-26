Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Shares Purchased by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 672.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after buying an additional 132,558 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 221.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,028,000 after buying an additional 226,443 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 272,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,267,000 after buying an additional 38,089 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 426,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,519,000 after buying an additional 40,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 665,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,664,000 after buying an additional 242,063 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE COLD opened at $37.19 on Monday. Americold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $41.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.90 and a 200-day moving average of $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.16.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $482.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.81 million. Americold Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.79%.

In related news, insider David Keith Stuver sold 10,294 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $401,671.88. Also, EVP Robert Scott Chambers sold 9,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $373,721.60. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COLD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.57.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 183 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

