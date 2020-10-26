American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) Upgraded at BidaskClub

American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded American National Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of ANAT opened at $72.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.63. American National Insurance has a 52 week low of $63.93 and a 52 week high of $122.83.

In other news, Director E Douglas Mcleod bought 3,000 shares of American National Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.30 per share, with a total value of $225,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,075. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,335 shares of company stock worth $251,061. Insiders own 23.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of American National Insurance by 0.3% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 344,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American National Insurance by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317 shares during the last quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of American National Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth $5,477,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American National Insurance by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 55,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of American National Insurance by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 48,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after buying an additional 19,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

American National Insurance Company Profile

American National Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company's Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

