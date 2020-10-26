American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Holdings Decreased by Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,236 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises approximately 2.2% of Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 163.6% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 282 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in American Express by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in American Express by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 500 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of AXP opened at $100.98 on Monday. American Express has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.58. The firm has a market cap of $81.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). American Express had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that American Express will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total value of $276,719.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,717.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. 140166 cut shares of American Express from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Express from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on American Express from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Compass Point lifted their target price on American Express from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BofA Securities downgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.63.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.