American Express (NYSE:AXP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

American Express (NYSE:AXP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The payment services company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Express had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $100.98 on Monday. American Express has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $138.13. The stock has a market cap of $81.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.87 and its 200 day moving average is $96.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Express from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. 140166 downgraded American Express from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on American Express from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on American Express from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on American Express in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.63.

In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total value of $276,719.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,717.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

