American Assets Trust (AAT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect American Assets Trust to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $82.11 million during the quarter. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 3.53%. On average, analysts expect American Assets Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AAT opened at $24.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.91. American Assets Trust has a 52-week low of $20.15 and a 52-week high of $49.26.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.06 per share, with a total value of $250,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 25,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.32 per share, with a total value of $643,431.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $1,410,574 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine downgraded American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. American Assets Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

