America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.43.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 4th. New Street Research raised shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company.

NYSE AMX opened at $12.88 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.62. The stock has a market cap of $42.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.62. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $18.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 2.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be issued a $0.177 dividend. This is a boost from America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L’s payout ratio is presently 32.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 10.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,370 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 6.1% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,988 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 1.2% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 88,161 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 1.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 133,610 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 1.1% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 169,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.28% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

