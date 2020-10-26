Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Price Target Raised to $52.00 at Oppenheimer

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $46.00 to $52.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.02% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.
NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $44.82 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.30 and a 200-day moving average of $32.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Altra Industrial Motion has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $45.03.
In related news, Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 3,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $126,901.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,451.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,238. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,287 shares of company stock worth $1,668,900. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the third quarter worth $59,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 181.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 24.8% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the second quarter worth about $98,000.
Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile
Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.
