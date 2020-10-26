Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Price Target Raised to $52.00 at Oppenheimer

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $46.00 to $52.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.02% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $44.82 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.30 and a 200-day moving average of $32.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Altra Industrial Motion has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $45.03.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $437.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.86 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 3,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $126,901.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,451.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,238. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,287 shares of company stock worth $1,668,900. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the third quarter worth $59,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 181.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 24.8% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the second quarter worth about $98,000.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

