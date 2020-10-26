Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.41 EPS

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) issued its earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Altra Industrial Motion had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $437.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Altra Industrial Motion updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.70-2.82 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.70-2.82 EPS.

Shares of AIMC opened at $44.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.47, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.77. Altra Industrial Motion has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $45.03.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.59%.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, VP Glenn E. Deegan sold 3,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total transaction of $154,498.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,091.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,238. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,287 shares of company stock worth $1,668,900 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AIMC shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Altra Industrial Motion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.