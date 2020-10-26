Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.70-2.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.69-1.71 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.63 billion.Altra Industrial Motion also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.70-2.82 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Altra Industrial Motion has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.33.

AIMC stock opened at $44.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.77. Altra Industrial Motion has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $45.03.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $437.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.86 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.13%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This is a boost from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 5.59%.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, VP Todd Patriacca sold 3,000 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $127,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,924 shares in the company, valued at $846,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 25,000 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,238. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,668,900 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

