Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Raub Brock Capital Management LP

Raub Brock Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 115.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,164,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,620,126,000 after buying an additional 623,604 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,565,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,163,413,000 after purchasing an additional 445,690 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,509,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,976,599,000 after purchasing an additional 439,638 shares during the last quarter. Softbank Group Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $475,176,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 31.1% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 516,207 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $651,745,000 after purchasing an additional 122,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL opened at $1,632.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,110.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,726.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,508.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,448.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,020.00 target price (up previously from $1,975.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,686.58.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.