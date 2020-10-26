Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.9% of James Investment Research Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penbrook Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,741 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its holdings in Alphabet by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 570 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 2,708 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $1,632.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,110.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,508.29 and its 200-day moving average is $1,448.76. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,726.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,955.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. 140166 raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,686.58.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

