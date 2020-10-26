Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Price Target Increased to $113.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $104.00 to $113.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ALLE. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Allegion from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Allegion from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Allegion currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $108.78.

ALLE opened at $102.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.60. Allegion has a twelve month low of $77.37 and a twelve month high of $139.24.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $728.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.79 million. Allegion had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 64.29%. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allegion will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 26.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLE. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Allegion by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,902 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,745,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 520.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 17,104 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,113 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,487 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 182,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,674,000 after purchasing an additional 40,858 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

