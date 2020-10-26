Allegiant Travel (ALGT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect Allegiant Travel to post earnings of ($4.70) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($5.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.53) by ($1.43). The company had revenue of $133.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.13 million. Allegiant Travel had a positive return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. Allegiant Travel’s quarterly revenue was down 72.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Allegiant Travel to post $-11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ALGT opened at $142.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.23 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $60.06 and a 12 month high of $183.26.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALGT. Wolfe Research raised Allegiant Travel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Allegiant Travel currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.23.

In related news, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.41, for a total transaction of $13,341,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,431,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,339,721.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles W. Pollard bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $120.00 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,440,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 190,870 shares of company stock valued at $24,208,483. 19.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2020, it operated a fleet of 94 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

