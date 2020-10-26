Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Raised to $335.00 at Oppenheimer

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $325.00 to $335.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BABA. National Securities began coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.83.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $309.92 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $286.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.37. The company has a market cap of $838.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.50. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $169.95 and a 12-month high of $314.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $13.28. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 31.96%. The business had revenue of $153.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $12.55 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,975,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,385,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,139,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,285,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388,891 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,356,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,569,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,526 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 16,916,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,648,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,427,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,543,411,000 after purchasing an additional 118,274 shares during the last quarter. 46.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

