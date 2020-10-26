Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Holdings Cut by Genesis Investment Management LLP

Genesis Investment Management LLP trimmed its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,975,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 72,426 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises about 34.2% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Genesis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.15% of Alibaba Group worth $1,178,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $309.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Sunday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.83.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $309.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $838.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $286.14 and a 200-day moving average of $243.37. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $169.95 and a 52 week high of $314.00.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. The company had revenue of $153.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.30 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 31.96%. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $12.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

