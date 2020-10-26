Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AKRO. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $31.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Akero Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.43.

NASDAQ AKRO opened at $27.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.07. The company has a market capitalization of $910.53 million, a PE ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 0.54. Akero Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.78 and a 12 month high of $41.16.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total value of $376,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKRO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 340.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $377,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $301,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 34,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative treatments for serious metabolic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis disease.

