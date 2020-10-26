Agilysys (AGYS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Agilysys has set its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.28. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 21.69% and a negative return on equity of 39.02%. The business had revenue of $29.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 million. On average, analysts expect Agilysys to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AGYS opened at $26.72 on Monday. Agilysys has a 12 month low of $12.61 and a 12 month high of $37.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.22. The stock has a market cap of $630.33 million, a P/E ratio of -18.18 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of analysts recently commented on AGYS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. National Securities upgraded Agilysys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Agilysys in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

