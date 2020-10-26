Agile Group (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agile Group (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agile Property Holdings Limited is engaged in the business of property development and operation, with extensive involvement in property management, commercial property and hotel operation. The company develops property development projects in several key cities of China, specifically in Guangzhou, Zhongshan, Foshan, Heyuan, Huizhou, Shanghai, Nanjing, Chengdu, Xi’an, Chongqing and Hainan. Agile Property Holdings Limited is headquartered in Zhongshan, China. “

Get Agile Group alerts:

AGPYY has been the topic of several other research reports. Nomura raised Agile Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Agile Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Agile Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS AGPYY opened at $68.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.52. Agile Group has a 12-month low of $65.05 and a 12-month high of $71.16.

Agile Group Company Profile

Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, hotel operation, property investment, environmental protection, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a land bank with a total gross floor area of 39.70 million square meters in 75 cities located in Southern China region, Eastern China region, Western China region, Central China region, Hainan and Yunnan region, Northeast China region, Northern China region, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agile Group (AGPYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.