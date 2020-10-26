AFLAC (AFL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect AFLAC to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AFLAC stock opened at $37.85 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.82. AFLAC has a fifty-two week low of $23.07 and a fifty-two week high of $55.07.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of AFLAC from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of AFLAC from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AFLAC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. AFLAC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.25.

In other news, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.13 per share, with a total value of $38,130.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,531.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $611,749.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,117,712.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

