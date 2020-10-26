AeroVironment’s (AVAV) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $88.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AVAV. William Blair upgraded AeroVironment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub upgraded AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

AeroVironment stock opened at $77.51 on Monday. AeroVironment has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $87.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.97 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.29 and a 200-day moving average of $69.74.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $87.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. AeroVironment’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AeroVironment will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVAV. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in AeroVironment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 31.6% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 362.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

