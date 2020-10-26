Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) Receives Buy Rating from Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a neutral rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, August 21st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays set a €940.00 ($1,105.88) target price on Adyen and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €847.00 ($996.47).

