ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Downgraded by HSBC

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) was downgraded by HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ADDYY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADIDAS AG/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADDYY opened at $167.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $163.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.96. ADIDAS AG/S has a fifty-two week low of $87.65 and a fifty-two week high of $176.36. The company has a market cap of $65.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.17, a PEG ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 0.82.

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.07). ADIDAS AG/S had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that ADIDAS AG/S will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new position in ADIDAS AG/S in the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in ADIDAS AG/S during the 2nd quarter valued at $306,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in ADIDAS AG/S by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its position in ADIDAS AG/S by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in ADIDAS AG/S during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,105,000. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ADIDAS AG/S

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

