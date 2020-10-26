Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Price Target Raised to $95.00

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $92.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.23% from the company’s current price.

ATVI has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.89.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $81.04 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.15. Activision Blizzard has a 1 year low of $50.51 and a 1 year high of $87.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CAO Jesse Yang purchased 1,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dennis M. Durkin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $4,175,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,919,436.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,904 shares of company stock valued at $5,286,012. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,571,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,853,000 after buying an additional 3,385,187 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $733,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,309,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,365,000 after purchasing an additional 413,252 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

