AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 121.2% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.4% in the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 37,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 136.2% in the third quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,557,000 after buying an additional 76,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 1,575.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

ABBV opened at $84.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $101.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.82. The company has a market cap of $148.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.74.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Sunday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.71.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

