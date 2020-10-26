AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4,659.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,487 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $10,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Element Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 5.7% during the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 128,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,591,000 after buying an additional 54,010 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in AbbVie by 664.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 118,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,599,000 after buying an additional 102,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV opened at $84.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $101.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Truist started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.71.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

