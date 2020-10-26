ABB (NYSE:ABB) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

ABB (NYSE:ABB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ABB had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of ABB opened at $26.13 on Monday. ABB has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $27.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.82. The firm has a market cap of $56.65 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABB. Zacks Investment Research raised ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Sunday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on ABB in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABB has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

