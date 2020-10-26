A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) in a research note released on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $59.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

AOS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. UBS Group cut shares of A. O. Smith from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of A. O. Smith from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. A. O. Smith has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.78.

AOS opened at $54.93 on Friday. A. O. Smith has a twelve month low of $33.81 and a twelve month high of $58.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.78 and a 200-day moving average of $47.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.17.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $663.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.82 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 18.38%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 29,500 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total value of $1,433,995.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 112,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,461,916.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul W. Jones sold 2,354 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $117,299.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,129,653.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,054 shares of company stock worth $2,384,063. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AOS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 350.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,532,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970,284 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 4,042.8% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,278,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,891 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 1,242.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,303,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,147 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 120.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,043,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,733,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,037,000 after buying an additional 457,841 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

