991 Shares in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Purchased by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BRO. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 18,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.9% in the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 17,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.1% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 17,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 90.9% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

BRO stock opened at $46.72 on Monday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.70 and a 52 week high of $48.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 0.68.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $598.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be issued a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.29%.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 21,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $971,346.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.