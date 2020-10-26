97,500 Shares in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Acquired by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 97,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,574,000. Horizon Therapeutics Public comprises about 1.4% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,051,000. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 424,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,591,000 after purchasing an additional 61,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 1,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $128,729.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,729.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Irina Konstantinovsky sold 8,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $703,530.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,415.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,250 shares of company stock valued at $11,052,338. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HZNP. Citigroup began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $61.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.93.

NASDAQ HZNP opened at $77.44 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.28. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $23.81 and a 12 month high of $86.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $462.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.70 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 34.09%. The business’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.