707 Shares in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) Acquired by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.4% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 14,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 39.9% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.7% in the second quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,327,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ESS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Essex Property Trust from $342.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $255.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.29.

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $203.23 on Monday. Essex Property Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $175.81 and a twelve month high of $330.52. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $210.85 and a 200 day moving average of $227.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by ($2.01). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 41.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 12.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $2.0775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $8.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.11%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

