587 Shares in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) Purchased by Cordatus Wealth Management LLC

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in ASML by 17,663.8% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 16,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,166,000 after purchasing an additional 16,604 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in ASML in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in ASML by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in ASML by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in ASML in the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.21% of the company’s stock.

ASML has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, September 28th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $322.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $378.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.34, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.95. ASML Holding NV has a 1-year low of $191.25 and a 1-year high of $409.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $372.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.74.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.4095 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.99%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

