5,861 Shares in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Bought by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. bought a new position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,013,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Global X MLP ETF by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 220,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 35,282 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,330,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Global X MLP ETF by 4,492.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 18,016 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Global X MLP ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,395,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,597,000 after purchasing an additional 592,055 shares during the period.

Get Global X MLP ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:MLPA opened at $24.73 on Monday. Global X MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $11.58 and a 52 week high of $50.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.