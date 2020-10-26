477 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Bought by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunflower Bank NA Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 49,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,971,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 7,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.17, for a total transaction of $1,664,527.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,671,334.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 9,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,833,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,009,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,668 shares of company stock valued at $5,435,047. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $239.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $75.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $106.14 and a 1-year high of $243.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $224.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 30.58%.

DE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $189.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.08.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

