4,054 Shares in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Bought by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $671,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 29.5% in the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 97.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 47.6% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHX opened at $83.44 on Monday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $52.05 and a 52 week high of $86.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.98.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.