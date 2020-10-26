4,000 Shares in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Acquired by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ECL. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ecolab from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $177.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.31.

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 5,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total transaction of $1,169,059.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,066,197.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ECL opened at $204.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $58.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $201.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.20. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.60 and a 12-month high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

