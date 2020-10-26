3M (MMM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

3M (NYSE:MMM) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.19 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. 3M had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 46.86%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect 3M to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of MMM opened at $169.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.06. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $114.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.54.

In related news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total transaction of $367,196.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,493.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.08.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.