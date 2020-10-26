3DX Industries (OTCMKTS:DDDX) and Quad/Graphics (OTCMKTS:QUAD) Financial Comparison

3DX Industries (OTCMKTS:DDDX) and Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

Get 3DX Industries alerts:

This table compares 3DX Industries and Quad/Graphics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 3DX Industries N/A N/A N/A Quad/Graphics -4.53% 16.03% 1.43%

3DX Industries has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quad/Graphics has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.5% of Quad/Graphics shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of Quad/Graphics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for 3DX Industries and Quad/Graphics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 3DX Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Quad/Graphics 0 1 0 0 2.00

Quad/Graphics has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 119.78%. Given Quad/Graphics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Quad/Graphics is more favorable than 3DX Industries.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 3DX Industries and Quad/Graphics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 3DX Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Quad/Graphics $3.92 billion 0.04 -$156.30 million N/A N/A

3DX Industries has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Quad/Graphics.

Summary

Quad/Graphics beats 3DX Industries on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

3DX Industries Company Profile

3DX Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells consumer and corporate products using an additive manufacturing method through 3D metal printing technology, and conventional precision manufacturing processes. The company was formerly known as Amarok Resources, Inc. and changed its name to 3DX Industries, Inc. in November 2013. 3DX Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Ferndale, Washington.

Quad/Graphics Company Profile

Quad/Graphics, Inc. provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services. The company also provides marketing and other services, including consumer insights, audience targeting, personalization, media planning and placement, process optimization, campaign planning and creation, pre-media production, videography, photography, digital and print execution, and logistics, as well as manufactures ink. It serves various blue chip companies that operate in various industries; and businesses and consumers comprising retailers, publishers, and direct marketers. Quad/Graphics, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Sussex, Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for 3DX Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3DX Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.