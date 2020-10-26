3,123 Shares in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Bought by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,123 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BWA. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 2.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 28,333 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in BorgWarner by 243.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 17,281 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in BorgWarner by 7.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 274,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,686,000 after buying an additional 20,031 shares during the period. AXA raised its position in BorgWarner by 233.0% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 293,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after buying an additional 205,340 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the first quarter valued at $1,125,000.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BWA. ValuEngine lowered BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BorgWarner from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.53.

In related news, VP Craig Aaron sold 4,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $194,995.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,913.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total value of $122,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,330.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 77,572 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,716 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $39.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $46.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.73.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.33. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

