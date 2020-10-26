2,416 Shares in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Bought by Peoples Bank OH

Peoples Bank OH acquired a new position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PGR. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of The Progressive by 3.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 111,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of The Progressive by 17.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,909,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $288,702,000 after purchasing an additional 590,249 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its stake in shares of The Progressive by 25.9% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 376,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,808,000 after purchasing an additional 77,354 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the first quarter worth $6,634,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in The Progressive in the first quarter valued at $208,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Progressive news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total value of $276,389.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,271,149.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 3,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $317,414.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,654,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,017,393 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Benchmark lowered shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Progressive from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of The Progressive from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.92.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $94.62 on Monday. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $62.18 and a 52-week high of $102.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.59. The company has a market capitalization of $55.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

