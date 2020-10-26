2,408 Shares in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Purchased by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 14.4% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at $255,000. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Keith D. Jackson sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $15,456,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,168,458 shares in the company, valued at $55,859,478.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,016,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 932,384 shares of company stock valued at $23,237,512 over the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $19.00 to $25.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Benchmark boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.98.

ON opened at $26.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -653.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.57. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $26.84.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. ON Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

