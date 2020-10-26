2,362 Shares in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Acquired by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,362 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Xilinx by 4.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 47,215 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,002,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 226,725 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $17,671,000 after purchasing an additional 17,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Xilinx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $732,000. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on XLNX. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Xilinx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xilinx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.57.

In related news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 2,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $311,996.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,003.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XLNX opened at $116.00 on Monday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.68 and a 1 year high of $123.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.63, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.76.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Xilinx’s payout ratio is 45.37%.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

