1,603 Shares in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) Bought by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CONE. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in CyrusOne in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 108.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 108.5% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in CyrusOne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne stock opened at $75.01 on Monday. CyrusOne Inc has a 1 year low of $43.72 and a 1 year high of $86.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 441.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.54). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $256.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

CONE has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on CyrusOne from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CyrusOne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.89.

In other CyrusOne news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $416,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,066,816. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

