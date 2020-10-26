140166 Upgrades PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) to Positive

140166 upgraded shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a report issued on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has $54.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $53.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of PulteGroup from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PulteGroup from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PulteGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PulteGroup presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.47.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $43.99 on Friday. PulteGroup has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $49.70. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.89.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. PulteGroup had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 18th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.75%.

In related news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 54,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $2,414,437.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 244,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,788,271.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AXA increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 13.5% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 1,065,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,773,000 after acquiring an additional 126,500 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 43.8% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 75,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 22,886 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 39.1% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 8,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter worth $1,942,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 6.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 275,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,159,000 after acquiring an additional 16,095 shares in the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

