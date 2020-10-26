1,190 Shares in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Bought by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the third quarter worth $92,000. Regis Management CO LLC purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the third quarter worth $1,674,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 1.6% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 43,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,522,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the third quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the third quarter worth $972,000. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.07, for a total transaction of $472,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.15, for a total transaction of $1,857,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,022 shares of company stock valued at $8,089,417. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $205.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $214.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penumbra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.71.

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $236.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 813.82 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.80 and a 52 week high of $241.81.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $105.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.75 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 1.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

