1,173,474 Shares in HeadHunter Group PLC (NYSE:HHR) Bought by Genesis Investment Management LLP

Genesis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in HeadHunter Group PLC (NYSE:HHR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,173,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,142,000. HeadHunter Group makes up about 0.8% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Genesis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 2.35% of HeadHunter Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in HeadHunter Group in the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 48.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 11,369 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 278.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 51,303 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 9.3% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 180,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after buying an additional 15,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group during the first quarter worth $5,056,000.

Shares of HHR stock opened at $23.04 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.36. HeadHunter Group PLC has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $27.62.

HeadHunter Group (NYSE:HHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.93 million for the quarter.

HHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of HeadHunter Group from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile

HeadHunter Group PLC operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Baltic countries, and internationally. It offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value added services.

