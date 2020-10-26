10,440 Shares in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Acquired by Cordatus Wealth Management LLC

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 10,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $761,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Shares of RTX opened at $62.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $95.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Vertical Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. 140166 lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.35.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.