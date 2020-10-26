$1.49 EPS Expected for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) will announce earnings of $1.49 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.53. Nasdaq reported earnings of $1.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full-year earnings of $6.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.11. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $6.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nasdaq.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.07 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share.

NDAQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of Nasdaq from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.54.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total value of $131,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total transaction of $397,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,244.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,063,827 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 41.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 20.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 2.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 1.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 1.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nasdaq stock opened at $129.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Nasdaq has a one year low of $71.66 and a one year high of $137.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 39.20%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

