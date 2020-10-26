$0.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) This Quarter

Brokerages expect TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) to announce $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for TransUnion’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the highest is $0.81. TransUnion also reported earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full-year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TransUnion.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $634.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.32 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.58.

In other news, insider David E. Wojczynski sold 2,337 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $204,627.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,414 shares of company stock worth $3,801,572. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRU. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the third quarter valued at $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in TransUnion by 95.4% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TRU opened at $86.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.60 and a 200 day moving average of $83.84. The company has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.47, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $52.50 and a 1-year high of $101.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

