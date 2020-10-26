$0.34 EPS Expected for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) will announce $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for NCR’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.40. NCR posted earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that NCR will report full-year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NCR.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 31.37% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens raised NCR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on NCR from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised NCR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NCR from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.44.

In other NCR news, SVP Adrian Button sold 6,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $111,115.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,715.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in NCR by 6.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,957,614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $87,750,000 after purchasing an additional 310,463 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in NCR by 1.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,763,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $82,498,000 after purchasing an additional 72,634 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in NCR by 31.1% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,649,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,887,000 after purchasing an additional 629,213 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in NCR by 5.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 999,960 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,320,000 after purchasing an additional 51,577 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in NCR by 6.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 848,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,695,000 after purchasing an additional 52,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

NCR stock opened at $22.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.63. NCR has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $35.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

