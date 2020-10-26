$0.34 EPS Expected for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) will announce $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for NCR’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.40. NCR posted earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th.
On average, analysts expect that NCR will report full-year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NCR.
NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 31.37% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share.
In other NCR news, SVP Adrian Button sold 6,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $111,115.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,715.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in NCR by 6.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,957,614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $87,750,000 after purchasing an additional 310,463 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in NCR by 1.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,763,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $82,498,000 after purchasing an additional 72,634 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in NCR by 31.1% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,649,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,887,000 after purchasing an additional 629,213 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in NCR by 5.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 999,960 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,320,000 after purchasing an additional 51,577 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in NCR by 6.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 848,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,695,000 after purchasing an additional 52,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.
NCR stock opened at $22.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.63. NCR has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $35.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.46.
NCR Company Profile
NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.
