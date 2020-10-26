$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) will announce $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Corsair Gaming’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will report full-year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $0.97. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Corsair Gaming.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRSR shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Corsair Gaming in a report on Sunday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corsair Gaming currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.14.

In other news, Director Anup Bagaria sold 1,135,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $19,301,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

CRSR opened at $24.67 on Monday. Corsair Gaming has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $26.43.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, studio accessories, and others.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corsair Gaming (CRSR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.